Prophet row: Gulf countries vital to India’s interests; BJP shouldn't jeopardise it, say former diplomats

With the unprecedented backlash by 20 countries over comments on Prophet Mohammed by BJP spokespersons, several former diplomats have underscored that the Gulf countries are vital to India’s interests and the country’s ruling party shouldn’t jeopardise it for petty domestic gains amongst its Hindutva brigade.

Countries including Qatar, Kuwait, Iran, Oman, Indonesia, Iraq, Pakistan and Malaysia condemned the derogatory remarks made by BJP spokespersons Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal, and summoned the ambassadors to register their strong protest over the remarks.

BJP had to backtrack by calling their spokespersons ‘fringe elements’ and that the views of these individuals “did not, in any manner, reflect the views of the government of India”. Jindal has been expelled from the party and Sharma suspended. Sharma had made these comments on a national TV channel.

Former international diplomat and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor underscored that this situation was ironic considering the Modi government had invested considerable effort in strengthening relations with Muslim countries, especially in the Gulf.

“It was India’s established record, and its domestic traditions of co-existence, that made Muslim countries all the more receptive to our efforts to improve relations despite the hostility of Islamic Pakistan,” highlighted Tharoor.