Protests against remarks on Prophet in several cities across nation; curfew clamped in part of Ranchi

"Few policemen have been injured. We are looking into the situation. We are reinforcing deployment," a police official was quoted as saying.

A large crowd of people gathered on Ranchi's Main Road shouting slogans against Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal, former head of the Delhi BJP's media unit.

Heavy security deployment was made to manage the situation and avoid any untoward incident.

According to police officials, the protest were continuing since morning and picked up tempo post-Friday prayers. Many shops and establishments kept their shutters down in protest against the remarks.