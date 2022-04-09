Pune NCP protests against MNS Chief in Kondhwa

The party chief's comments had an impact in Pune where its sitting corporator Vasant More had defied the party chief and said that loudspeakers would not be removed in his ward and he wanted peace in his constituency. More said that he had been able to win elections due to the support of muslim community and wanted to get reelected and would never take steps which would lead to a divide in the society. The very next day, More was replaced by another MNS Corporator Sainath Babar as City Unit chief as More's stand was considered to be contrary to that taken by the party chief.