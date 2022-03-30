Punjab: Congress Dalit activist allegedly killed by AAP "goons"; Congress demands justice

Two days after results for the Punjab assembly elections were announced, a Congress worker belonging to the Dalit community was allegedly attacked by the AAP activists in Firozpur district.

Two weeks after the attack, the activist, Iqbal Singh (53), died on Tuesday in the hospital where he was receiving treatment.

Former chief of the Punjab Congress, Navjot Singh Sidhu visited the family of the deceased Congress worker and attacked the Bhagwant Mann led-AAP government.

Demanding a government job for the family member of Iqbal Singh, Sidhu said, “Justice delayed is justice denied! Culprits (AAP Goons) should be booked and arrested immediately”.

“Congress worker brutally beaten to death in Zira constituency…Visited his home in village Kasowana where his dead body was brought…Took up the matter with the administration. Culprits should be arrested; victim’s family should be given a govt job!”, Sidhu tweeted.

Zira Congress MLA Kulbir Singh demanded that the culprits be arrested immediately.