Punjab: Congress Dalit activist allegedly killed by AAP "goons"; Congress demands justice
Two weeks after being allegedly attacked by AAP activists in Faridkot, Iqbal Singh (53), a Dalit Congress worker, died on Tuesday in the hospital where he was receiving treatment
Two days after results for the Punjab assembly elections were announced, a Congress worker belonging to the Dalit community was allegedly attacked by the AAP activists in Firozpur district.
Two weeks after the attack, the activist, Iqbal Singh (53), died on Tuesday in the hospital where he was receiving treatment.
Former chief of the Punjab Congress, Navjot Singh Sidhu visited the family of the deceased Congress worker and attacked the Bhagwant Mann led-AAP government.
Demanding a government job for the family member of Iqbal Singh, Sidhu said, “Justice delayed is justice denied! Culprits (AAP Goons) should be booked and arrested immediately”.
“Congress worker brutally beaten to death in Zira constituency…Visited his home in village Kasowana where his dead body was brought…Took up the matter with the administration. Culprits should be arrested; victim’s family should be given a govt job!”, Sidhu tweeted.
Zira Congress MLA Kulbir Singh demanded that the culprits be arrested immediately.
“Iqbal was attacked by the accused with an intention to kill him. I urge CM Bhagwant Mann to ensure justice,” said Kulbir Singh.
Former Punjab minister and current MLA Parghat Singh also made an appeal to Mann, seeking justice for the dead Congress worker.
Punjab Congress demanded that all culprits must be booked soon.
Punjab Congress spokesperson Amrit Gill said that the AAP activists “are on a rampage ever since the Delhi based party has come to power with brute majority.”
“Anarchism is the hallmark of the AAP politics… Several incidents have been reported where AAP activists threatened bureaucrats, attacked doctors,” said Gill.
As per Punjab Congress leaders, Iqbal Singh was seriously injured in the incident and was admitted to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College in Faridkot.
“After struggling between life and death for two weeks, Iqbal succumbed to injuries,” said a Congress worker.
The police said that after the death, the charge of murder has been added to the FIR.
As per the police, the accused had been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in an FIR that was registered on March 13 on the basis of a complaint lodged by the victim’s brother, Pal Singh.
Now, Section 302 (murder) of the IPC has been added to the FIR, the police said.
“A manhunt has been launched to nab the accused and they will be arrested very soon,” ASI Zira, Sadar police station, Balraj Singh said.
Surprisingly, the AAP has not issued any statement so far about the tragic incident.
