Punjab CM slams Amit Shah over announcement to apply central service rules to Chandigarh UT employees

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday slammed Union Home Minister Amit Shah's announcement to apply the central service rules to the employees of the union territory of Chandigarh, claiming that it went against the Punjab Reorganisation Act.

"Central Govt has been stepwise imposing officers and personnel from other states and services in the Chandigarh administration. This goes against the letter and spirit of Punjab Reorganisation Act 1966. Punjab will fight strongly for its rightful claim over Chandigarh ," Mann said in a tweet.

After Shah's announcement on Sunday, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had taken a dig at the BJP, saying it is scared of the AAP's "rising footprint".

Taking to Twitter soon after the home minister's statement, Sisodia said Shah did not take away Chandigarh's powers when the Congress was ruling Punjab, but he did so soon after the AAP formed its government.