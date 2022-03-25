Punjab government implements 'One MLA, One Pension Scheme'

Taking a historic decision, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday announced “One MLA, One Pension Scheme” to all law makers of the state.

Contrary to the practice followed by the previous governments, the AAP-led Punjab government has decided to give pension to the law makers for only one term (the one that they serve). Besides this, the family pension and other allowances to the law makers including the MLAs, MPs would also be curtailed, claimed CM Mann.

The decision to introduce the “One MLA, One Pension Scheme” was taken in view of many MLAs getting multiple pensions for the terms they served as people's representatives in the state Vidhan Sabha.

The money thus saved, the CM said, would be used on various public welfare schemes .