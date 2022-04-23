Punjab's AAP govt withdraws security cover of 184 former lawmakers, bureaucrats and religious heads

Aam Aadmi Pary (AAP) led Punjab government ordered withdrawal of security cover of 184 former lawmakers, bureaucrats and religious heads of the state on Friday evening. The security cover of their families has also been withdrawn.

While the AAP leadership claims to have taken decision in an attempt to end VIP culture, leaders of the Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) have accused the Bhagwant Mann government of targeting political figures to settle scores with them.

A letter issued by the Additional Director General of Police (security) states that the personnel deployed on specific orders of the courts, however, would not be withdrawn.

