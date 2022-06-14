Questioning by ED unlikely to ruffle Rahul Gandhi, who has taken worse in his stride

This week the Enforcement Directorate summoned Rahul Gandhi without apparently registering an FIR a specific charge against him and sharing it with him or his lawyers. The gravity of the ill-treatment – now standard practice for 'guardians of the law' in India – should not be taken lightly. India has increasingly in the past eight years experienced a textbook manifestation of fascism. Institutions have been captured and compromised, the country’s divine light – the Constitution – has been trampled upon; democracy has been half-destroyed.

What is it that so petrifies the RSS, BJP, Modi and his ilk about Rahul? The celebrated writer Salman Rushdie was critical of Indira Gandhi’s imposition of a state of Emergency in 1975-77. Yet, he unambiguously declared in an article in the London Times that the Nehru-Gandhis ‘made the Kennedys (of the United States) look like amateurs’. That's what it is. The Sanghis are terrified the nation will return to the tried and tested 'professionals'.

They are acutely cognizant that the Congress’ nationwide network blended with the charisma and determination of Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi – not to mention game-changing governments under P V Narasimha Rao and Manmohan Singh as well – deterred their poisonous project for decades. It weaved, to their chagrin, social harmony and a unity of faiths.

They shiver when reminded of the fact that in December 1984 BJP was reduced to a microscopic two seats in the Lok Sabha, with even the irrepressible Atal Bihari Vajpayee rejected by the electorate. Modi and his Hindutva clan have nightmares about the Nehru-Gandhis with a battery of educated, forward-thinking talent around them storming back to office at the Centre.

The RSS was then roped in to bamboozle uninitiated Indian-origin escapees from East Africa who settled in the United States and Britain after the 1984 debacle – when few Indian businessmen were willing to squander their investment on a party perceived to be without a future – BJP. The Overseas Hindus not merely became BJP’s new donors, but also underwriters of powerful political PR firms to rescue and reboot the new poster boy of Savarkarism – Modi - after the 2002 Gujarat riots.