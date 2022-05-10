Qutub Minar: Heavy force deployed after Hindutva activists gather to recite Hanuman Chalisa
In order to keep the pot of communalism boiling, a lesser-known Hindutva organisation named “Hindu United Front” on Tuesday tried to enter the Qutub Minar complex in New Delhi and recite Hanuman Chalisa.
Hundreds of HUF activists holding Hanuman Chalisa thronged near the UNESCO world heritage site, demanding permission to get in. However, they were prevented by the Delhi police.
Heavy force was deployed in the area since morning, following the call given by the Hindutva United Front leader Bhagwan Goyal.
An activist belonging to the organisation told NH over the phone that the call to recite Hanuman Chalisa was given after deliberation.
The activist who was en route to Qutub Minar said, “We have nothing to do with the Muslims or the mosque located inside the premises. Our aim is to worship Hindu gods who were defaced during the Muslim invasion in the middle period.”
Twenty two years ago in 2000 during the time of NDA government, Hindutva organisations affiliated with the RSS had tried to perform havan and puja in the complex.
Many Hindutva organisations, including RSS affiliate Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) propagate that Qutub Minar was built after the demolition of Hindu temples. They believe that the name of Minar is Vishnu Stambh.
Built between 1192 and 1220 by the by Qutb-ud-din Aibak, first ruler of the Delhi Sultanate, the Qutub Minar, is a minaret and “victory tower” that forms part of the Qutb complex, which lies at the site of Delhi’s oldest fortified city, Lal Kot.
Lal Kot was founded by the Tomar Rajputs. It is said that the construction at the site started around 1192.
Echoing HUF’s views, two days ago on Saturday, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) spokesman Vinod Bansal said that Qutub Minar was actually “Vishnu Stambh”.
Bansal said that the structure was built with materials obtained after demolishing 27 Hindu-Jain temples. He further said that the superimposed structure was built just to tease the Hindu community.
Politics of Hanuman Chalisa started from Maharashtra where MNS chief Raj Thackery had given a call to recite Hanuman Chalisa in front of every mosque to protest the use of loudspeakers by Muslims during the azan.
Later MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana said they would recite the Chalisa at Matoshree – the personal residence of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackery, following which an FIR was lodged and the couple was arrested. They were later released on bail.