Qutub Minar: Heavy force deployed after Hindutva activists gather to recite Hanuman Chalisa

In order to keep the pot of communalism boiling, a lesser-known Hindutva organisation named “Hindu United Front” on Tuesday tried to enter the Qutub Minar complex in New Delhi and recite Hanuman Chalisa.

Hundreds of HUF activists holding Hanuman Chalisa thronged near the UNESCO world heritage site, demanding permission to get in. However, they were prevented by the Delhi police.

Heavy force was deployed in the area since morning, following the call given by the Hindutva United Front leader Bhagwan Goyal.

An activist belonging to the organisation told NH over the phone that the call to recite Hanuman Chalisa was given after deliberation.