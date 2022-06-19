Rahul Gandhi at 52 is fit and fine but deemed far too nice to be successful !

What is it that so petrifies the RSS, BJP, Modi and his ilk about Rahul Gandhi? The celebrated writer Salman Rushdie was critical of Indira Gandhi’s imposition of a state of Emergency in 1975-77. Yet, he unambiguously declared in an article in the London Times that the Nehru-Gandhis ‘made the Kennedys (of the United States) look like amateurs’. That’s what it is. The Sanghis are terrified the nation will return to the tried and tested ‘professionals’.

They are acutely cognizant of the Congress’ nationwide network and contributions made by Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi – not to mention game-changing governments under P.V. Narasimha Rao and Manmohan Singh – deterred their poisonous project for decades. It ensured, much to their chagrin, social harmony and a unity of faiths. Modi and his Hindutva clan have nightmares about the Nehru-Gandhis with a battery of educated, forward-thinking talent around them storming back to office at the Centre.

The RSS was roped in to bamboozle uninitiated Indian-origin escapees from East Africa who settled in the United States and Britain after the 1984 debacle – when few Indian businessmen were willing to squander their investment on a party perceived to be without a future – BJP. The overseas Hindus not merely became BJP’s new donors, but underwriters of powerful political PR firms to rescue and reboot the new poster boy of Savarkarism – Modi - after the 2002 Gujarat riots.

When Vajpayee became prime minister in 1998, the first priority was for BJP and its affiliates to ballistically besmirch the Nehru-Gandhi brand with a fusillade of falsehoods. The innocent, the ignorant and the communally inclined unfortunately bought this.

A dozen years ago, professor Gray Worster, then a senior tutor at Trinity College, Cambridge, confirmed Rahul was awarded an M.Phil in Development Economics. Last month the member of the Class of 1995 returned to within a stone’s throw of his Alma Mater – Corpus Christi College – to engage in a public conversation and take questions. It was a free speech, free-wheeling event Modi has never dared to negotiate.