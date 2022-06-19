Rahul Gandhi does not move with photographers, the latter follow him!

When Rajiv Gandhi visited Maharashtra while campaigning for the 1991 Lok Sabha elections, the then 20-year-old Rahul Gandhi was with him. Rajiv Gandhi reached the venue of the election rally at Pune earlier than scheduled. I arrived on his heels but since Rajiv Gandhi had already arrived, police barred me from entering the press box.

I was not to be stalled. Soon our raised voices carried to the stage. Rahul Gandhi hurriedly got up and approached us. I complained that the police are not letting me in. He turned round and admonished the cops, “Aane do unko, kyo chilla rahe ho!” Once I was in and Rahul Gandhi was back on the stage, he turned round and raised his hand to ask if everything was fine. Someone else would have sent across a party worker to sort out the issue.

My second meeting with him was once again in Pune where I was editing a Marathi newspaper in 2017. Rahul Gandhi had come down to attend an activists’ camp, and he chose to meet local editors for an off-the-record interactive session. We had a very illuminating talk which busted many of the media myths about him. But alas, it was all off the record. While leaving he told me with a smile, “Rahi ji, hope to see you again - for the third time!” because I had failed to resist the temptation of telling him of our first meeting. That third meeting however, is yet to take place.

But the memories of that second meeting five years ago are still fresh in mind. His lucidity, erudition, his openness to any kind of questioning, his knowledge of things and perspectives on situations had escaped most of us--in retrospect, I reflected that it was fortunate the meeting was off the record or else the editors and their questions would have shown up poorly in comparison.

He has been seen discussing with experts about the country’s economy, society, communal politics and the pandemic among other issues. He has presented his views and answered questions on international for a, spelt out his views on Rafael purchase as well as the Chinese incursion in eastern Ladakh.

With even a section of his own partymen, it seems almost fashionable to diss his opinions. But his relentless campaign to defend constitutional values, his insistence on drawing the ruling party to fundamental issues in the interest of the country show his unwavering faith in democracy. He does not just protest for the sake of protesting. Nor does he only criticise the government but he has also suggested remedial measures to the government. Every time Union Ministers were let loose to mock him only for the government to accept his suggestions a few months down the line.