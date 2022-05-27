Rahul Gandhi's interaction at 'Ideas for India' conference: Tough questions put to tough men

Why is it that Rahul Gandhi, out of power and some would say out of favour of the Indian people, still gets invited abroad and accepts the challenge to answer questions from the audience? Tough questions on power, politics and the party?

The answer possibly is that no think-tank or university of any consequence can or will agree to clamp down on legitimate questions. Inconvenient questions cannot be put to the Indian Prime Minister, who revels in monologues. Few universities are willing to play along.

Rahul Gandhi has just completed a visit to England and was in live conversations at an ‘Ideas for India’ conference organised by Bridge India and at an interaction hosted by Corpus Christi College, University of Cambridge.

Among the questions put to him at the first mentioned event was: ‘The reality is, unemployment is at a record level, wholesale inflation… has now reached 15%. Yet the BJP is winning elections and the Congress is not. Why is this happening?’