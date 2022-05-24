My father's death single biggest learning experience of my life: Rahul

Thereafter, an Indian academic dealing with public policy challenged Gandhi's reiteration of what is inscribed in the Indian Constitution that 'India, that is Bharat, shall be a Union of States' by saying it also describes the country as a 'nation' and one which had a 'composite culture'. Rahul Gandhi disagreed. He said: "The word nation is a western concept." He continued by stressing the union of states definition "goes to the heart of Indianness".



"Then how would you define it (India)," Kapila chipped in. Rahul Gandhi responded: "I would define it as a voice. I would define it as the expression of a people. I would define it as a journey moving forward together."



In a veiled reference to treatment of Muslims, Dalits and Other Backward Castes (OBCs), but especially the first mentioned, in India, he stated one cannot "isolate 200 million people". He called it "unfair".