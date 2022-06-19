Rahul Gandhi's never-ending baptism by fire prepared him to ignore barbs from PM and HM

Rahul Gandhi grew up under the shadow of violence. While BJP leaders speak a lot about terrorism, they fail to acknowledge the price that the Nehru-Gandhi family has paid to terrorism. Rahul’s grandmother, Indira Gandhi, fell to the bullets of assassins, who were also her bodyguards. What people seem to have forgotten is that she had spurned suggestions to change her bodyguards on grounds of their religion. Rahul had turned just 14.

It was a tender age to have lost his grandmother, who found time to tell him stories despite being the prime minister of the country. The loss that Rahul Gandhi would have felt can be seen in a photograph in which Rajiv Gandhi is seen holding a distraught and tearful Rahul in his arms at the funeral.

Four years earlier, he had lost his uncle, Sanjay Gandhi, in a plane crash in 1980. While Sanjay Gandhi, who was flying the plane, was blamed, sabotage was never quite ruled out.

And barely seven years after losing his grandmother, on 21st May 1991, he lost his father, also a former prime minister, who was killed by LTTE terrorists at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu. For several years the family withdrew from the limelight and into a shell till Sonia Gandhi was persuaded to come out and hold the reins of the Congress in 1998.

Home schooled before he went abroad, living there with an assumed identity with full knowledge of the government and living under the shadow of security back in India, his growing up years could hardly have been normal.