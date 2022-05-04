Rajasthan: Chief minister Ashok Gehlot blames BJP, RSS for communal clashes in Jodhpur

Intolerance, provocations, and the evil motive to spread communal hatred led to four incidents of disturbances causing loss of peace and harmony in Baran, Karauli, Rajgarhin Alwar district, and Jodhpur. Barring grave incidents of setting shops on fire in Karauli, deft handling by the police and the district administration prevented communal riots to flare up at these four places. The district administration and the police efficiently handled such grim situations with wisdom and not a single death was reported. The police managed to prevent ugly incidents to flare up by using force, but without firing a single bullet.

“We admit there were cases of setting the shops on fire at Karauli, but by and large, the incidents in other places cannot be termed communal riots. In communal riots, killings and bloodsheds are common features, but nothing like this was witnessed at the four places and the administration managed to curb the violence by timely interventions” said Chief Minister, Ashok Gehlot.

Gehlot, who is in Udaipur to oversee the preparations for the AICC Sankalp Chintan Sihivir said the BJP was involved in spreading communal hatred all over the country in the name of Hindutva. He said the BJP has particularly targeted Rajasthan and they always look for opportunities to create problems in the peace-loving state.

He said the BJP and RSS always look for an opportunity to spread communal hatred. The BJP leaders during the Eid every time go to Jodhpur’s Idgaah to greet people on Eid, but this time they did not go there which shows that they had instruction to create disturbances, the chief minister added. He blamed the BJP and the RSS for their involvement in the Jodhpur disturbances.

He said that the recent incident of razing a temple in Rajgarh in the Alwar district was the handiwork of the BJP too. The BJP councilors of Rajgarh municipality took the decision to bulldoze the 300-year-old temple to build a road. It was purely a decision taken by the councilors of the BJP, but the Congress was blamed for bringing down the temple. He said the BJP uses all sorts of unethical methods to disturb the peace.