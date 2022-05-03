Curfew clamped in parts of Jodhpur as violence erupts again

There has also been a ruckus outside the house of the Soorsagar MLA. Additional Director General, Crime and other officers from Jaipur have been sent to Jodhpur.



Another policeman was injured in stone pelting during the Tuesday morning clashes taking the total number of injured personnel to three since Monday.



The violence began after some people were raising flags at the Jalori Gate intersection around 11.30 p.m. on Monday. A person making a video of this was beaten up by some youths. When some people came to his rescue, they beat them also. After this, the other group started throwing stones. Deputy Commissioner of Police East and Udaymandir SHO were injured in the stone pelting.