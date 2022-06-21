Rajasthan: CM Gehlot approves new guidelines for implementation of urban employment scheme

Rajasthan government has already issued registration cards to over a lakh of youth who would be provided jobs in towns and cities of the state under the Indira Gandhi Urban employment guarantee scheme which is going to be launched soon.

According to urban development and housing secretary, Joga Ram, the youth would get a wage rate of Rs 259 per day.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved the new guidelines for the implementation of the Indira Gandhi Urban employment guarantee scheme on similar lines to MNREGA which was launched by the UPA government to provide employment in the rural areas.

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot , who also holds the finance portfolio had made a budgetary announcement to provide for 100 work days per annum to the families residing in the urban areas. A budgetary provision of Rs 800 crores was made for this scheme.