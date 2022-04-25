Rajasthan CM approves Rs 71,486.4 cr investments to generate 26k jobs in state

Gehlot also directed officials to prepare a feasibility report on setting up a ceramic hub in Bikaner division as there is ample availability of raw materials for the industry and look into the possibility of setting up a gas grid in the area.



The investments cleared during the meeting pertain to sectors like automotive, agro-processing, textile, pharma, energy, glass & ceramics, engineering, cement. The projects cleared included investments from corporate giants like Hero Electric Vehicles, Honda Cars, Saint Gobain, Borosil, Okaya, Krish Pharma, Lenskart, Renew, HPCL Mittal, Ceramax Granito etc. With these investments nearly 26,004 new jobs will be added in the state.