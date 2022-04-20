Rajasthan: What stops Centre from declaring ERCP a national project?

The Rajasthan government’s ambitious Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) may bring a ‘sea’ change in the lives of thousands of farmers in this desert state. But for the politics. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had even promised togive it the status of a national project and make budgetary allocations for it in 2018. Development projects granted this status are provided financial assistance by the Union Government that may go up to 90% of the estimated cost of such projects.

However, recently during an eventin Jaipur, Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat claimed the PM had made no such promise. This led to a heated exchange between Shekhawat and Rajasthan minister Mahesh Joshi. Shekhawat stunned the audience by asking Joshi to prove that the Prime Minister had made any such promise.The Union minister even went on to say that if proven wrong, he would quit politics.

After the arguments the seminar became bitter and by the evening the state government produced two videos of July 7, 2018, and October 6, 2018, in which the Prime Minister is shown delivering speeches during in which he had indeed made such promises.

Shekhawat, nevertheless, looked in a mood to go by his words and quit politics! Later, Shekhawat later claimed that CM Ashok Gehlot and state water resources minister Mahendra Jeet Singh Malviya did not give time for a review meet on the ERCP. “Both were invited for an important meeting scheduled in advance. But it appeared they had more important work than ERCP,” the Union minister said at a press conference.

The ruling Congress has decried the apathy of the Union government towards this irrigation project and would likely make it a major political issue when the state goes to polls next year. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Union Minister Shekhawat, both of whom hail fromJodhpur, have been involved in a war of words with Gehlot slamming Shekhawat for not helping his home state by getting the project cleared from the Centre despite being the Jal Shakti minister.