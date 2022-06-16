Rajasthan to provide one and a half lakh jobs

The Rajasthan government, sticking to the promises made in its election manifesto has drawn a plan to provide employment to one and a half lakh people by the end of the next year. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has directed all the departments to fill the posts that are lying vacant for a long time. The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) and the Rajasthan Ministerial Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) state employee selection board have prepared a calendar under which 82,000 persons would be provided jobs in the next few months.

Gehlot government, after assuming power in 2018 had promised to provide 75,000 jobs annually. But instead of 2.25 lakh jobs till now, it could provide only 1.19 lakh jobs only, mainly due to the Covid-19 pandemic and other issues including litigations.

After the Union government made an announcement to provide 10 lakh jobs, the state government’s machinery also got active and the Chief Secretary, Usha Sharma herself monitored the job situation.

The RPSC and the RSMSSB has come out jointly with a calendar for providing 82,000 jobs under 21 various categories. The largest number of such jobs would be of teachers in the education department and 46,500 teachers would be appointed. Similarly, 9862 youths would be provided jobs as basic and senior computer instructors and 5396 jobs of Block Development Officer (BDO) will be filled. After a long time, the forest department would get 2300 forest guards and the education department will get 6000 lecturers and 9760 separate senior teachers.