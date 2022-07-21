Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, Hrithik Roshan as Ravan in Madhu Mantena’s trilogy

Even as director Om Raut prepares to release his own version of the Ramayan entitled Adipurush featuring Prabhas as Ram, Saif Ali Khan as Ravan and Kriti Sanon as Sita, there is confirmed information that producer Madhu Mantena’s trilogy based on the Ramayan has finally found its cast.

I can tell you with full certainty that Ranbir Kapoor has been pencilled in to play Lord Ram while Hrithik Roshan will play Ravan.