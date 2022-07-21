Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, Hrithik Roshan as Ravan in Madhu Mantena’s trilogy
There is confirmed information that producer Madhu Mantena’s trilogy based on the Ramayan has found its cast. Ranbir Kapoor has been pencilled in to play Lord Ram and Hrithik Roshan will play Ravan
Even as director Om Raut prepares to release his own version of the Ramayan entitled Adipurush featuring Prabhas as Ram, Saif Ali Khan as Ravan and Kriti Sanon as Sita, there is confirmed information that producer Madhu Mantena’s trilogy based on the Ramayan has finally found its cast.
I can tell you with full certainty that Ranbir Kapoor has been pencilled in to play Lord Ram while Hrithik Roshan will play Ravan.
Talks are on with Deepika Padukone to play Sita. But at the moment we can only confirm the casting coup of the decade, Ranbir and Hritik as Ram and Ravan.
Interestingly Hrithik had been roped in to play Ram in a screen adaptation of the Ramayan which his former father-in-law Sanjay Khan wanted to direct years ago.
Speaking on his dream project a source very close to producer Madhu Mantena says, “They want their Ramayan to be the consummate screen adaptation of Valmiki’s original text. They do not want to make a revisionist version of the Ramayan. They want to be as faithful to the original as possible.”
Planned as a trilogy Mantena’s big-screen Ramayan will be directed by Nitesh Tiwari and Ravi Udyawar. In 3D, the budget of the project is estimated at Rs 675 crores.