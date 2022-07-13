'Shamshera' was perfect choice for Ranbir Kapoor, allowed him to explore as an actor

Ranbir said, "When I started working on Shamshera Sanju sir was not cast at that time."



He continues, "I have so much love and respect for him not just as an actor or a personality on screen but also as a human being. I was ecstatic that I was finally getting an opportunity to work with my screen hero, in a film. He is a person who has gone through so much in life."



"And has played Kancha Cheena which definitely is one of the greatest villains of Hindi cinema", the actor lauds his hero.



He fails to understand why there's a certain perception about Sanjay Dutt among the masses. "There's a certain perception about him in the minds of people, it could be created by the media or something but he is a very loving person. When Sanjay Dutt was on set the entire unit used to surround him because they wanted to be in his company."



Prior to the release of 'Sanju', Ranbir had spoken during a podcast with the now defunct comedy collective and YouTube channel'AIB' about his reservation to come on the medium of OTT. The resistance seems to be melting as he has now studied the post-pandemic power of OTT and its reach.



The actor shares, "I have also begun to understand the importance of a new medium and the format which is the OTT. But having said that, I really believe that I have the privilege to be a movie theatre actor to do movies which demand a big screen experience, that privilege is something which not a lot of people have, I respect that and I am very grateful for that."



"But, if I have an exciting offer of a series or a film comes to me, I would definitely consider it. In the last 3-4 years, I guess we all have changed since things around us were changing so rapidly and I'm no different so yeah, I will definitely like to work on OTT but haven't been offered anything so far", he concludes.