Rashmika Mandanna's performance in 'Pushpa' bags her the lead role in 'Animal'

Post the success of Pushpa, Rashmika Mandanna is undoubtedly one of the freshest faces in India today. Due to her charm, aura, and talent, Rashmika is now one of the most celebrated actors in India.

Rashmika currently has a lineup of big-budget films from all across industries in her kitty. Apart from 'Goodbye', she will be next seen in 'Pushpa 2', 'Animal' opposite Ranbir Kapoor, 'Mission Majnu' opposite Sidharth Malhotra and Varisu.