Rebel Shiv Sainiks warn against bad mouthing outgoing CM by BJP leaders

It’s a fact universally known that former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya nurses a grudge against Uddhav Thackeray. So he worked day in and day out to destabilise the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in discomfort.

Now that Uddhav is out of power and BJP is in, Somaiya thought he could freely hit out at the Thackerays without running the risk of any FIR against him. But to his shock, Somaiya discovered this week that he still cannot speak against Uddhav and his former partymen. He was literally shut up by Devendra Fadnavis after the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs threatened to quit if Somaiya targeted the Thackerays.

Somaiya had recently tweeted that he had met the “rickshaw-wala chief minister”-- a reference to Eknath Shinde -- and thanked him for displacing the previous “mafia” chief minister.

This did not go down well with anyone—neither Uddhav’s supporters nor even the Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sainiks. They told the BJP leadership in no uncertain terms that they were not prepared to stand anyone maligning Uddhav Thackeray or using derogatory words against the former CM.