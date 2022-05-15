Reel life: A dirge for a home and humanity

“Somewhere along the way, my home no longer remained the reason for the film’s existence. The theme changed and became all about a set of values getting destroyed,” says Oza. Although the film is set in 1947, it is this element that lends it a larger resonance and contemporary relevance. It speaks about our times. “It was not a conscious decision to do so but the loss I was feeling for an old bungalow also reflected and became a metaphor for the loss in the country at large. How we are bringing down tolerance and becoming more and more intolerant and dogmatic,” says Oza.

As he points out in his director’s statement, home acquired a philosophical meaning. “I, like my many liberal compatriots, was robbed of the secular heritage India's founding fathers had bequeathed us,” he writes.

“It is not just his home that is being taken away from him [Husyn], but also his art. The art of Indian miniature paintings is a confluence of Islamic and Hindu traditions and is a testament to the true heights the human spirit can scale, when minds, cultures, and religions, assimilate. It is through this art that Husyn speaks to his tormentors; and in his own way, breaks free of the tyranny of lines, be they borders or religious divides,” writes Oza in his director’s statement.

Kishorilal (Raj Arjun) is a personification of the fundamentalist forces. The kind who calls his Muslim taangewala “Aurangzeb ki aulaad”, threatening to send him to Pakistan. He is the man who doesn’t just buy Husyn’s house but also wants all its priceless objects, including the miniature collection. But a gradual interaction with Husyn makes some of the old-worldly decency rub off on him as well. We see him thaw and display an unforeseen gesture replete with humanity.

It’s surprising that you still manage to nurse hope in the middle of utter cynicism and disillusionment, I tell Oza. “When hope gets assaulted you must hold on to the ideal. You must strive even more for the better times and stand up for the cherished values every passing day. You cannot go gentle into the night,” he says.

His protagonist Husyn is an eternal optimist too, sure that he would return home to India when the political game of chess between Jinnah and Patel gets over. “The Miniaturist of Junagadh, although rooted in India's difficult past, speaks to the world of today - a world ravaged by religious, ethnic, xenophobic and racist violence. It is a film about a lost art, shot in my own ancestral house before it is torn down. It is at once a lament, and at once, like in Husyn's final act of bridging cultures, a prayer of hope,” Oza elaborates in his statement.