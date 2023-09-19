Relations nosedive as Canadian PM suspects India's involvement in killing of Sikh leader

India's relations with Canada nosedived on Tuesday when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused New Delhi of involvement in the killing of Khalistani leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia's Surrey in June.

Canada also expelled "a senior Indian diplomat" for India's alleged involvement in the killing.

Nijjar, who was spearheading the Khalistani referendum in Canada, was gunned down by two persons on June 18 in the parking lot of Surrey's Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara.

Trudeau told the House of Commons that the "agents of the Indian government" carried out Nijjar's killing.

The Canadian Prime Minister, who was snubbed in India during his recent visit, said: "Canadian security agencies have been actively pursuing credible allegations of a potential link between agents of the Government of India and the killing of a Canadian citizen, Hardeep Singh Nijjar."