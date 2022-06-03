Resignation of 51 office bearers as per one person, one post rule: Nana Patole

The two-day workshop organised by the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee concluded at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Hall in Shirdi, during which Patil was speaking. State President Nana Patole, Congress Legislative Party Leader and Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat, Public Works Minister Ashok Chavan, Former Chief Ministers Sushilkumar Shinde and Prithviraj Chavan, Former Union Minister Shivraj Patil Chakurkar, Former State President Manikrao Thackeray, Secretary of All India Congress Committee and State Co-Chairman, State Working President. , MLAs, MPs, District Presidents and office bearers were present.

Speaking on the occasion, State President Nana Patole said that implementation of the Udaipur Declaration has started in this two-day camp and 51 office bearers have resigned as per the 'One Person, One Position' rule and this process will continue. Work will also be done to implement the suggestions made. There has also been a wide-ranging discussion on coordination between the government and the party organisation, enhancing the organization. The BJP government at the Centre is anti-farmer and insulted the farmers during the farmers' agitation calling them Naxalites, terrorists and agitators. The Fadnavis government implemented a fraudulent farmer loan waiver scheme in the name of Shivaji Maharaj and also insulted Shivaji Maharaj. The Mahavikas Aghadi government, however, fulfilled its promise as soon as it came to power and gave a complete debt waiver, keeping its promise to the people. This is a government that protects the interests of farmers, workers, Dalits and deprived communities.