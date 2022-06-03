Resurgence of OBC politics may put BJP on backfoot in run up to 2024 Lok Sabha election

Resurgence of OBC politics in Bihar is now spreading to other states including Maharashtra where the NCP renewed its demand for a caste-based census on June 2, the day the Bihar state cabinet led by JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar approved a proposal by the general administration department (GAD) to conduct a caste-based population count in the state by February 2023.

It is a clear indication of revival of OBC politics across the country before the Lok Sabha election of 2024, even as the BJP has intensified its Hindutva politics to keep its flock together, chiefly by raising new temple-mosque controversies as well as other emotive issues against Muslim minority. The BJP has even attempted to rattle Bihar CM Nitish Kumar by demanding a population control law, while its leaders are engaged in not only raising Kashi and Mathura controversies but also are talking of bringing Common Civil Code.

However, the BJP will have to prepare for a tightrope walk before the Lok Sabha election to keep a balance between the resurging OBC politics, which can potentially alienate OBCs from BJP, and its own Hindutva politics that unites them as Hindutva force.

The dichotomy of the BJP is even exposed by its leaders supporting caste-census in Bihar but opposing it in other states and for the country. “Isn’t it amazing!” says leader of opposition in Bihar Vidhan Sabha Tejashwi Yadav of RJD.