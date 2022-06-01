Revenge for Moose Wala’s murder in two days, warns a Facebook story

A Facebook page linked to gangster Neeraj Bawana took to the social media platform to post a story saying, “Sidhu Moose Wala was heart, brother. Will give a result in two days.”

According to NDTV, the post had Bawana and his associates Tillu Tajpuriya and Davinder Bambiha tagged, and was shared by multiple accounts “named after Bawana”. It’s still unclear who posted the story.

Bawana and both his associates are presently lodged in jail, with Bawana facing murder charges.