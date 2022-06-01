Revenge for Moose Wala’s murder in two days, warns a Facebook story
This isn’t the first time the threat of “revenge” and “retaliation” for singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder has surfaced
A Facebook page linked to gangster Neeraj Bawana took to the social media platform to post a story saying, “Sidhu Moose Wala was heart, brother. Will give a result in two days.”
According to NDTV, the post had Bawana and his associates Tillu Tajpuriya and Davinder Bambiha tagged, and was shared by multiple accounts “named after Bawana”. It’s still unclear who posted the story.
Bawana and both his associates are presently lodged in jail, with Bawana facing murder charges.
However, this isn’t the first time the threat of “revenge” and “retaliation” for singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder has surfaced.
Two days ago, another member of Bawana’s gang, Bhuppi Rana, posted on similar lines on Facebook. NDTV reported that this post also alleged that the involvement of Moose Wala in the deaths of Vicky Middukhera and Gurlal Bara was untrue. The post also said that the singer’s death will be “avenged very soon”.
An account (by the name of Lawrence Bishnoi Grp) linked to the main accused in Moose Wala’s murder, Lawrence Bishnoi, had earlier said that the Punjabi singer’s murder was “a revenge” for Middukhera’s killing, for which Bambiha took responsibility.
Following Moose Wala’s murder and a plea by Bishnoi’s lawyer, the Tihar jail has increased the gangster’s security.
