Revisiting History: When India under Indira refused to play ball with both US & USSR

Nehruvian non-alignment – the foundation of independent India’s foreign policy – barring seeking American help during the Chinese invasion in 1962 and Soviet Union’s cooperation to liberate Bangladesh in 1971-- was followed by his successors Lal Bahadur Shastri, Indira Gandhi, Morarji Desai and Rajiv Gandhi.

The collapse of the Soviet Union in 1989-90, though, called for a reviewfrom an Indian perspective given the unipolar world created as a result. The US, historically hostile towards India, now reigned supreme. In this potentially awkward situation, Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao deftly side-stepped to a position of multialignment, without compromising on the fundamental principle of equidistance from big power confrontations.

However, Modi tore up that carefully considered stance and S. Jaishankar implemented the departure without demur. The duo excessively embraced Washington even when the problematic Donald Trump occupied the White House.

This not merely re-created tensions with China, but irritated Russia, which generally continued to stand by India at times of need. It also did not withhold its cutting-edge defence technology, which the US continued to do to a limited extent.

For two years, Chinese forces have been ensconced inside what was mutually accepted to be de facto Indian territory. Yet, Washington, despite trumpeting the urgency for containment of China, uttered little to oppose the violation, let alone acted concretely to do so. Jaishankar admitted as much at the Munich Security Conference earlier this year.

That notwithstanding, Modi’s readiness to identify with the West in general and Washington in particular prompted Europe and North America to conclude that India was now ‘one of us’. The UK hosted the G7 Summit in 2021 and US President Joe Biden’s Summit for Democracy the same year recognised India as an ally.

When Russians entered Ukrainian territory in February and India abstained from voting on the issue at the UN Security Council and the UN General Assembly, without the courage to outline the reason, Western countries in general were shocked, indeed affronted.

Forty-two years ago, in a similar situation, India adopted neutrality, inviting criticism from the US and concern on the part of the Soviet Union. But there was no alarm, no confusion in either camp. India’s reaction came as no surprise and articulation of it was well understood. It was a reiteration of non-alignment, despite India’s closeness to the Soviet Union; and Moscow did not misconstrue. New Delhi’s prestige soared in much of the developing world, and grudgingly even in the West.

In September 1979, the Nur Muhammad Taraki regime in Afghanistan, friendly to Moscow, was violently ousted and Hafizullah Amin, who the Soviets thought was an ‘agent of the Americans’, succeeded him.

When Soviet armed forces entered Afghanistan towards the end of December of the same year, a midterm general election was underway in India and hence the Government of India was distracted from foreign affairs. The results marked Indira Gandhi’s return to office after an interval of 33 months. Soviet foreign minister Andrei Gromyko visited Delhi a month later to brief her on the Afghan situation.