Is it too much to expect Modi govt to declare right to health as a fundamental right?

Healthcare today is faced with several challenges right from medical education, primary prevention of disease, delivery of healthcare, funding for healthcare, scientific inputs, drug pricing etc.

In the ancient times, promotion of good health was learnt through day-to-day experience, and so developed the concept of developing resistance to diseases through healthy nutrition or through specific methods like the use of herbs or other natural products.

Modern scientific medicine carried forward that knowledge through extensive research to find normal functioning of the body, the causation of disease and methods of management of the disease and promotion of good health.

In India, health planning started with the formation of a committee popularly known as Bhore committee under the chairmanship of Sir Joseph Bhore in 1943 to survey the then existing position regarding health conditions and health organizations in the country. The committee in its report in 1946 recommended that “the health programme should be developed on a foundation of preventive health work” and that “if the nation’s health has to be built, such activities should proceed side by side those concerned with treatment of patients”.

It was based on the principles that “no individual should be denied to secure adequate medical care because of inability to pay; health programme must lay special emphasis on preventive work; health service should be located close to the people; medical services should be free to all without any distinction and doctor should be a social physician”.

The committee also observed that “health and development are inter-dependent and improvement in other sectors like water supply, sanitation, nutrition, employment led to improvement in health status”.