Right-wing’s perception and propaganda of ‘who we are’ is skewed

Neither the judiciary nor the ex-bureaucrats wanted the ongoing events to demonstrate to the world “who we are” since their view apparently is that India is different from what the hate-mongers propagate.

Soon afterwards, an organization of Hindus living in America came out with a statement, saying that “Hindus have a special responsibility to denounce hate speech”.

Evidently, not every Indian, whether at home or abroad, agrees with the External Affairs Minister’s perception of “who we are”, with a not inconsequential group in favour of imitating those who extol human and especially, minority rights.

There is little doubt that the Minister’s views are in line with the BJP’s ideas about what the nation is and should be. For the BJP, the last one thousand years were an era of darkness when the ‘foreigners’ – Muslims and the British – ruled and tried to turn India into a “pale imitation” of their way of life.

The BJP refuses to acknowledge that these thousand years were less a period of strife between the native Hindus and the invading outsiders than a time when the coexistence of the two groups led to the evolution of a composite culture which permeated all walks of life from art and architecture to music and cuisine, in addition to heralding a form of governance under a Constitution which extolled the nation’s diversity.