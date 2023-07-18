Rohingya Muslims demand release from 'holding centre' in J-K’s Kathua, clash with police

The official said the protest inside the holding centre broke out when a woman fell sick in the morning.

"Senior police and jail officials rushed to the scene and the situation is under control," he added.

The sources said police used mild force to disperse the protesters who reached near the main gate of the facility.

Rohingyas went on an indefinite hunger strike against their lodgment at the centre in May but called off their protest after they were persuaded by senior police and jail officials that the matter has been taken up with the Centre, and whenever the orders are received, they will be released or deported to their country of origin.

Most of the detained foreigners were found living illegally in Jammu during a special verification drive.