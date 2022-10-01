RTI response calls out Kejriwal’s lie on compensation to kin of ‘Corona warriors’

In April 2020, Kejriwal had said that all the healthcare workers could be equated with soldiers who were protecting the country. In recognition of their services, the Delhi government had announced the Rs 1 crore compensation.

The AAP supremo had said that there were others too who were looking after COVID patients – policemen, civil defence volunteers, teachers and fire service personnel. “If anyone contracts coronavirus and dies while attending to corona patients, their families will also be given Rs 1 crore,” he had said.

According to a circular released on May 13, 2020, if any person including doctors, nurses, para-medical staff, security/sanitation staff, or any other government employee including the police, whether temporary or

permanent employee or contractual in any government or private sector, deployed for COVID-19 duties by Delhi government expired by contracting the disease while on duty, their family would be paid an ex-gratia of amount Rs 1 crore.

Though it was announced in 2020, the committee to decide on the compensation was formed only in 2022 after the nursing staff across government hospitals in Delhi protested the delay in January 2022.

Finally, on February 1, 2022, twenty months after Kejriwal’s announcement, the Delhi cabinet approved the forming of a group of ministers led by Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, comprising Health Minister Satyendra Jain and Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot. This committee was to examine cases and send the recommendations to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for approval.

By June 2022, the Kejriwal government in Delhi had disbursed the sum to only 16 families.

The compensation offered by the Delhi government is in addition to the help announced by Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) and that under Mukhyamantri Covid-19 Pariwar Aarthik Sahayata Yojna.