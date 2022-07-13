Rupee value likely to drop beyond 80 to a dollar, even as RBI tries to put up brave face

If these worries turn out to be real, rupee could drop by up to 4 percent from the current levels, according to the analysts, based on the fundamentals. The currency fell 1.6 percent in May alone, which was the worst fall among all Asian currencies, prompting RBI to come out with an assurance that there would be effective intervention on a daily basis.

It also exuded confidence that the current account deficit would be managed, at least for the current year. The RBI has been using the $600 billion reserves to defend.

The only silver lining is the outlook for oil, which continues to be headed south, thanks to recession fears becoming more menacing, coupled with disruptions caused by the Ukraine war at a time when the world has already been grappling with the debilitating effects of the pandemic.

The sanctions against Russian oil have, in fact, come very handy for India, as New Delhi has aggressively bought the Urals crude at deeply discounted prices.

According to latest assessments by agencies monitoring the oil trade, Urals crude is being offered at an average of $40 per barrel, which works out to a neat discount of $60 on prevailing Brent prices. A lot of this money has gone in favour of India, as the country has lifted the maximum cargoes, compared to China, which is the other major buyer of the sanctioned oil.

According to latest estimates, in the four months since the start of the Ukraine invasion, Indian imports of Russia’s Urals crude have picked up over six times compared to 2021 levels, while for China the increase is twice compared to last year. For Asia as a whole, the increase of Russian crude is about three and a half times.