Russians in Goa, down to a trickle, still swing to the beat

The love that the Russians have for Goa has often been reported in the media and anyone visiting Morjim and Arambol in North Goa would know why this coastal belt was being vastly referred to as ‘Mini Russia.’ What had started as a trickle of Russian tourists ended up becoming a fast-growing tourism market for this beautiful beach destination.

Russians and Goa have been synonymous since the time of the former Soviet Union. India and the former Soviet Union have had historic ties that formed the basis for a strong connection developing between the two friends. As the Russian markets opened and a larger number of people began traveling outside the country, India and Goa in particular became their favourite haunt. Most Russians back in the day, as old-timers in the Goan hospitality business recall, found a freedom that they had never experienced before.

Says a former Morjim panchayat member, under whose watch many Russians also got involved in local businesses like real estate to support their visiting countrymen and women, unlike any other regular tourist who swings by for a holiday, most Russians would make the best use of their long-term visa and sometimes spend up to the entire six-month stipulated time here. “In Russia, they had to follow rules. In Goa, they were treated as special guests where no questions were asked and there was no one to intrude into their privacy. This made them feel special,” this former panchayat member recalls.

However, somewhere since around 2014, all this has begun to change, he says. Former Morjim sarpanch Amit Shetgaonkar, who had sent notices to those who put up signages in Russian using Cyrillic alphabets during his tenure in 2017, says that he observed the Russian interest in doing business in Goa dwindling after the Russian invasion of Crimea in February 2014. Several Russians who ran various businesses in Goa began shifting their base to Crimea, he claims. Though there is nothing to substantiate Shetgaonkar’s claims, there is definitely a decrease in the number of cases being booked against Russians in Goa.

For locals like Shetgaonkar, though the Russians bring in business and revenue, not everyone is very happy with them, given their arrogance. And despite them keeping to themselves most locals believe that the Russians in Goa seemingly for business purposes are part of a mafia that grew stronger after the collapse of communism. They believe that this mafia has set its eyes on buying up property in Goa by forging local partnerships.