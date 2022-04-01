Top EU officials banned from entering Russia

The Russian Foreign Ministry announced that "the top leadership" of the European Union (EU) has been barred from entering the country in response to Brussels' massive sanctions imposed in the wake of Moscow's ongoing war in Ukraine.



The restrictions apply to a number of European commissioners, heads of EU military structures, and the vast majority of lawmakers of the European Parliament promoting anti-Russian policies, Xinhua news agency quoted the Ministry as saying.



The "blacklist" also includes representatives of the governments and Parliaments of some EU member states, public figures and media workers.