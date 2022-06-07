Salman’s film is now called 'Bhaijaan'
Salman Khan’s 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' which started shooting on his farm on the outskirts of Mumbai last month has seen many upheavals and changes since its announcement
The latest on that (unsettled) front is the film’s title. The original title Kabhi Eid Kabhi Eid has been changed to a shorter Bhaijaan.
For those who came in late, Bhaijaan is the affectionate name fans use for Salman. In fact, Bhaijaan was the title Salman wanted for this particular project, a family saga of patriarchal family where the eldest son lords over the rest of the family.
Apparently, not a leaf stirs in the family without the patriarch’s permission. Salman’s role in the film is similar to the one he plays in real life in his own family. Salman Khan, in all his wisdom, has decided to eponymously name the film after his own character.
But no, before excited fans ask, Bhaijaan is not a sequel to Mr Khan’s 2018 blockbuster Bajrangi Bhaijaan. It’s more in the nature of a titular franchise, like Akshay Kumar’s Khiladi series. So after Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Bhaijaan, could we expect Salman’s Bhaijaan Returns, Kya Baat Bhaijaan and Wah Bhaijaan?
