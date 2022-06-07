Salman’s film is now called 'Bhaijaan'

For those who came in late, Bhaijaan is the affectionate name fans use for Salman. In fact, Bhaijaan was the title Salman wanted for this particular project, a family saga of patriarchal family where the eldest son lords over the rest of the family.

Apparently, not a leaf stirs in the family without the patriarch’s permission. Salman’s role in the film is similar to the one he plays in real life in his own family. Salman Khan, in all his wisdom, has decided to eponymously name the film after his own character.