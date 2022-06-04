Samajwadi Party fields Dalit from Azamgarh as BSP opts for a Muslim candidate

There were speculations that the Samajwadi Party could field former MP from Kannauj Dimple Yadav, or former MP from Budaun Dharmendra Yadav, cousin of Akhilesh Yadav from Azamgarh. Ground reports even suggested that SP MLA Ramakant Yadav was also getting ready to contest the parliamentary election from Azamgarh.

The bye-election is necessitated after Akhilesh Yadav, who was MP from Azamgarh, resigned after he won the recent assembly elections from the Karhal seat of Mainpuri district. He had a choice to retain Karhal or Azamgarh. He preferred to retain his Vidhan Sabha seat and later was elected as the Leader of Opposition by the Samajwadi Legislature Party.

The political pundits believe that by pitting a Dalit from Azamgarh, Akhilesh has played a master stroke to win over Dalits. By rejecting tickets to Dimple Yadav and Dharmendra Yadav, the SP leadership has successfully countered the opposition allegations that it is a family-run party.