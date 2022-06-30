Sanctity of independent institutions established by Constitution must be upheld and strengthened

The NHRC observed that “there was a widespread lack of faith in the integrity of the investigating process and the ability of those conducting investigations..." Further, it said, “Commission would therefore like to warn that the danger persists of a large scale and unconscionable miscarriage of justice if the effort to investigate and prosecute the crimes that have been committed is not directed with greater skill and determination and marked by a higher sense of integrity and freedom from ‘extraneous political and other influences’ than has hitherto been in evidence”.

The Supreme Court was more scathing in its 2004 judgement: “If one even cursorily glances through the records of the case, one gets a feeling that the justice delivery system was being taken for a ride and literally allowed to be abused, misused and mutilated by subterfuge.”

“The modern-day 'Neros' were looking elsewhere when Best Bakery and innocent children and helpless women were burning and were probably deliberating how the perpetrators of the crime can be saved or protected,” it has also said.

The Gujarat High Court judgement in the Naroda Patiya case directly questioned the SIT investigation and stated: “However, the inept manner in which the investigation has been carried out both by the police as well as the SIT and the equally inept manner in which the prosecution has been conducted, speaks volumes about the intentions of all concerned.”

Modi denied before the SIT that he received any information of an ongoing attack on the Gulbarg society by armed mobs by saying that only in the law and order review meeting held that night he heard about the Gulbarg society attack in which Ehsan Jafri was murdered.

Witnesses deposed before the SIT had said that Jafri had telephoned the CM for help and said Modi did not listen to him; in fact, he abused him. Yet, the SIT chose not to confront Modi with these sworn testimonies.

The present vacation bench verdict ignores and rejects this entire body of earlier judicial verdicts and is therefore a gross miscarriage of justice. Teesta and Sreekumar must be released immediately. The sanctity of the independent institutions and authorities established by the Constitution must be upheld and strengthened. There cannot and must not be miscarriages in the delivery of justice.

(IPA Service)

Views are personal