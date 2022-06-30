NIA to bring Udaipur murder accused duo to Delhi

Riaz Akhtari and Ghaus Mohammad, the two prime accused who killed Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor in Rajasthan's Udaipur, will be brought to Delhi by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The central probe agency has taken over the investigation of the gruesome murder.



They will be produced before Delhi court. The NIA sources said that both the accused would be brought to the national capital in most confidential manner. The security agencies have doubts that different groups can attack them and hence they are taking it seriously.