'Ensure different communities can live in harmony, peace': UN spokesperson on Udaipur killing

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calls for the full respect of all religions and for ensuring that different communities can live in harmony and peace globally, his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric has said amidst communal tensions in Rajasthan after the killing of a tailor in Udaipur.

Dujarric said this in response to a question on whether the UN chief has a comment on the resurgence of religious tensions in India following the killing of Kanhaiya Lal.