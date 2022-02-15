Sansad TV's YouTube account taken down by platform
If you search for the channel’s account on YouTube, it shows a 404 error, implying that the page isn’t available
Indian Express reported that Sansad TV’s YouTube account has been “terminated” by the video-streaming platform on Tuesday, “for violating Community Guidelines”. However, no reason has been specified for the same yet. It is still unclear which guideline was violated by Sansad TV.
This followed reports on social media that the account was hacked and renamed as "Etherium", a crypto currency.
Though there was no official word on the issue, officials said the issue has been raised with Google.
Something like hacking has taken place. A complaint has been lodged with Google and they are looking into it, an official said.
Screenshots of Sansad TV's YouTube account shared on social media showed message that "This account has been terminated for violating YouTube's community guidelines".
YouTube’s community guidelines state that any content which is spam, has copyright issues, is sensitive, fake, etc, is taken down by the platform, which monitors the videos, comments, links and thumbnails, using “human reviewers and machine learning”, to make YouTube a safer platform.
Published: 15 Feb 2022, 11:44 AM