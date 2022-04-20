SC must hold to account bureaucrats who shrugged off order to halt bulldozers on rampage in Jahangirpuri

There is no denying that encroachments on public roads are illegal acts. Such activities cannot enjoy the patronage of the legislature, the executive, or the judiciary. In this case, the MCD officers on ground zero refused to halt the anti-encroachment drive and continued to raze the illegal constructions on public roads, from “Juice Corners” to “Mobile Repairs”, not even sparing the “illegal shops” in the “Jama Masjid Complex”.

Social media posts alluded to a “final showdown” between the executive and the judiciary, with the right-wing applauding Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his ‘tough stance’. The left-wing held him accountable for all things wrong in India. At 12 noon, a top television media reported the demolition of the “Jahangirpuri Jama Masjid’s gate, its porch and one of its doors.”

Rival TV channels reported this “sabse latest news”—unprecedented, according to all accounts. Some channels spoke of how a “place of worship” was put to the test at the altar of political expediency. Others spewed exultant, just managing to stop short of finding fault with the Supreme Court.

Indeed, the Supreme Court couldn’t have expected the MCD to revolt, basically bureaucrats with designations who are generally prone to buckle under pressure. At 12:13 pm, Brinda Karat, a top CPM leader, was at the spot to ensure the SC’s stay order was followed.

Karat stood in front of a bulldozer, declaring that the bulldozer was giving scant respect to the Supreme Court’s order. And, when she said this, she was quite in order. The police did not stop her from speaking her mind. But some of the locals who were distraught at the civic body’s actions were arrested for “trying to instigate and raise tempers.”