SC must take up long-pending challenge to Electoral Bonds scheme, formulated just to fill BJP’s coffers

There is nothing wrong, per se, for the BJP to collect funds from its supporters. It is entitled to do so as any other political party. But the problem is when it tweaks the laws in its favour in a partisan way through its hold over the government and makes use of the Central agencies in hounding the moneyed people who, in some way, want to fund the opposition parties too.

The use of Central agencies like ED, CBI and the IT department has been so blatant that no corporate takes any risk to be involved with the Congress, the main opposition party in the country.

The Electoral Bonds can be purchased by corporates, but the names remain known only to the issuer, i.e. the State Bank of India and not the Election Commission. This means the names will be known to the Central government, and thus, those who remitted some funds to opposition parties are likely to be blacklisted.

While most big corporates houses tend to side with the ruling party, many of them also sense the decline in democratic values in the country and like to fund non-BJP parties to keep the playing field level. But with the EB scheme, such an arrangement becomes increasingly risky for the businessmen in question.

Nobody will take the risk of doing such transactions in favour of any opposition party since it will be known to the Union Finance Ministry through SBI. The EB scheme is, thus, a clear and present danger to Indian democracy.

Attorney General KK Venugopal in last year’s hearing presented a misleading picture in reply to the CJI’s query when he said that the EBs have ensured white money, not black money through cash. The issue is really not that; the issue is transparency.

Why should the Central government and through that the ruling party be pricy to the information about who has bought the bonds and in whose favour? Further, EBs can be repurchased, which opens up the possibility of dubious transactions, a double benefit for the ruling party.

Recently, in a public address at San Francisco, CJI Ramana said that the apex judiciary of the country is bound to the Constitution and the Constitution only. That is the right spirit which should guide the Supreme Court to hear the pending petition early so that the ruling party is unable to take undue advantage by subverting the process of democracy by tweaking laws and procedures in its favour.

