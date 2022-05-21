SC ruling on GST stresses on cooperative federalism, strengthens cause of states in fiscal management

A joint statement of the finance ministers of opposition-ruled states had pointed out that GST revenues accounted for nearly 60 percent of the states’ tax revenues and the delay in the central payments was causing deficits of up to 50 percent of the total GST dues. The Centre has virtually been arm-twisting the states on their borrowings on the issue.

In fact, the Centre has been hardening its stand even on the payment of compensation already due to them. It is said to be even toying with the idea that the states no longer deserve central compensation as the GST revenue collections have been showing robust growth in recent months and as such do not need compensation.

Apparently, there has been a growth of 20 per cent in GST revenue collections in April as opposed to 14 percent backed by GST compensation from the Centre. This is in the wake of a significant recovery in the private consumption expenditure to pre-pandemic levels, boosting tax revenues.

The landmark GST verdict has described many of the central government’s assertions as farfetched and unreasonable. It pointed out that the provisions of the IGST Act and CGST Act to the effect that the Union government is to act on the recommendations of the GST Council must be interpreted with reference to the purpose of the original enactment, which is to create a uniform taxation system. The GST was introduced since different States could earlier provide different tax slabs and different exemptions. Merely because a few of the recommendations of the GST Council are binding on the government, it cannot be argued that all of the GST Council’s recommendations are binding, the court emphasised.

