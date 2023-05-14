Security forces fired at by militants in J&K's Anantnag; combat underway
A search and rescue operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire at the security forces
An encounter broke out Sunday between the militants and security forces in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.
The security forces had launched a search and cordon operation in Andan in Sangam area of the district following information about the presence of militants there, a police officer said.
According to the police, there were no reports of any casualties so far on either side and the combat was still underway.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines