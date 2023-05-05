Five soldiers killed in gunfight with terrorists in J&K's Rajouri

"On specific information about the presence of terrorists in the Kandi Forest in Rajouri Sector, a joint operation was launched on 03 May 2023. At about 0730 hours on 05 May 2023, a search team established contact with a group of terrorists well entrenched in a cave. The area is thickly vegetated with rocky and steep cliffs.



"Additional teams from the vicinity have been directed to the site of encounter.



"As per initial reports, a group of terrorists are trapped in the area. There is a likelihood of casualties in terrorist's group. The operation is in progress," the Army said.



The Indian Army columns have been conducting "relentless intelligence-based operations" to flush out a group of terrorists that was involved in an ambush on an Army truck in the Tota Gali area of Bhata Dhurian in Jammu region.