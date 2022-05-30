Sedition, rioting and criminal cases unlikely to prevent Hardik Patel joining BJP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Gujarat last week for the 17th time since March. The Home Minister Amit Shah was also in the state; both have been wooing Patidars and tribals and it was widely expected that Hardik Patel, who quit Congress, would join the BJP at one of the meetings. But first the criminal cases against him need to be withdrawn, observers point out.

The irony was not missed in Gujarat when Hardik Patel quit the Congress after accusing it of being a ‘casteist’ party. Patel after all had spearheaded the agitation demanding reservation for his own caste. But that was not his only grouse. Although he was the Congress ‘Working President’ for the past three years, he cribbed that he had no work, that Congress was anti-Gujarati, that Congress had come in the way of integration of Kashmir, that the Congress always criticized the two Gujarati billionaires, Adani and Ambani. The list of his grievances was incredibly long.

Bemused Congress leaders, who claimed they were not caught by surprise, hit back hard. It took him three years to realise he had no work, asked one sarcastically. Others echoed Independent MLA Jignesh Mevani and pointed out that as Working President he was expected to assign work. “Who had given him work in 2015,” fumed a few.

While all signals point to Hardik joining the BJP (he is talking directly to the PMO, he has boasted to friends), he is taking his time, unnerved partly by the reaction on social media. After all he was calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi names till the other day and taking helicopter rides as a Congress leader. But the Gujarat Government withdrawing cases against him is another sign that overtures are being made for his induction in the party, which is on an overdrive to reach out to the Patidars and tribals to make up the losses it might suffer in the urban areas.

Another telltale sign was his accusation that Congress is anti-Gujarat. By always criticizing the two biggest industrialists from the state, Adani and Ambani, Congress had shown its anti-Gujarat stand, he complained. By that token 41.4 per cent of the Gujarati voters who voted for the Congress in the state in 2017 could be singled out as anti-Gujarat, a Congress leader quipped, laughing off the allegation.