Services crippled at Central Bank of India due to employees’ strike

Services at the Central Bank of India remained crippled for the second consecutive day on Tuesday due to a two-day nationwide strike called by its employees to protest against mass transfers which they claimed was a ‘vindictive’ act by the bank management.

The second strike within four months has again turned the spotlight on the growing disquiet among PSB employees over the 'reforms' in the banking sector launched by the Modi government in 2019.

Though the government claims that the ‘reforms’ seek to make PSBs more efficient, employees allege that the reforms were actually aimed at cutting PSBs to size to help private players grow.

Currently, there are seven large PSBs and five smaller ones in India. Ten PSBs were merged into four as part of the first phase of the ‘reforms’. The number of governments-run banks was brought down to 12 as compared with 27 in 2017.

The All-India Bank Employees’ Association (AIBEA) said on Tuesday that employees enthusiastically participated in the strike and vowed to fight the transfer policy which it said stood in contravention of the Industrial Dispute Act.

More than 3,300 employees were transferred in April this year.